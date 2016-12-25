Police: Woman Stabbed Man In Chest During Argument

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a man in the chest Sunday morning in Homestead.
It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of East 10th Avenue.
According to officials, Allegheny County 911 received a call about the stabbing. When responders arrived on the scene, they found a 55-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Officials say 56-year-old Bertha Morris stabbed the victim during an argument.
Morris will be charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
