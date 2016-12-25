HERE WE GO! Follow The Action | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | North Shore Bars, Restaurants Open | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Police: Woman Stabbed Man In Chest During Argument

December 25, 2016 2:13 PM
Filed Under: Bertha Morris, Homestead, Stabbing

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — Police say a 56-year-old woman stabbed a man in the chest Sunday morning in Homestead.

It happened just before 10 a.m. in the 200 block of East 10th Avenue.

According to officials, Allegheny County 911 received a call about the stabbing. When responders arrived on the scene, they found a 55-year-old male victim who had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Officials say 56-year-old Bertha Morris stabbed the victim during an argument.

Morris will be charged with aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

