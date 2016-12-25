HERE WE GO! Follow The Action | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | North Shore Bars, Restaurants Open | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Crews Fight Vacant Building Fire In Republic

December 25, 2016 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Abandoned Building Fire, Republic

REPUBLIC, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews fought a fire at a commercial building in Republic, Pa., over the holiday weekend.

It happened at a vacant building on Main Street late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

According to the Republic Volunteer Fire Company, the fire did not spread to businesses attached to the vacant building.

The attached buildings and businesses did suffer some water damage, however.

(Photo Credit: Uniontown Fire Department/Facebook)

(Photo Credit: Uniontown Fire Department/Facebook)

The Uniontown Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is not clear.

