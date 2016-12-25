Crews Fight Vacant Building Fire In Republic

REPUBLIC, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews fought a fire at a commercial building in Republic, Pa., over the holiday weekend.
It happened at a vacant building on Main Street late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
According to the Republic Volunteer Fire Company, the fire did not spread to businesses attached to the vacant building.
The attached buildings and businesses did suffer some water damage, however.
The Uniontown Fire Department assisted.
The cause of the fire is not clear.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter