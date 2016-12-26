Dunlap: You Aren’t Hating On Antonio Brown Today, Huh?

You done hating on Antonio Brown?

You finished busting the chops of the guy because he dances and gets some penalties (that have never resulted in hurting the Steelers all that much) here and there?

Are you done yelling and screaming because he’s always on “Ronald Ocean Time” — seemingly at least an hour late for every appearance for which he’s set to show up?

You all complete vilifying the guy because you — as an adult — waited in some long line for autographs and he didn’t chat you up like you were one of his longtime friends?

You done telling me about how he needs to “act like he’s been there before” and are you all finished regaling me about how Bill Cowher wouldn’t have put up with his crap, even as there might not be anything farther from the truth?

All done griping about Brown pouting and being a diva?

You done hating on Antonio Brown?

Man, I sure hope so.

I sure hope his touchdown to push the Steelers to a 31-27 victory against Baltimore on Sunday with 9 seconds left, as he muscled through three Ravens, has forced you to come to terms with what Antonio Brown is — he’s one of the best football players on this planet and all the auxiliary stuff that might bother some people is worth it if he makes plays like the one he made to propel the Steelers into the playoffs.

You get that? All the stuff that might bother you is worth it; it just comes with the territory with the guy.

It is what it is.

The dancing, the showboating, the inability to be punctual, the ostentatious and grandiose way he goes about his existence — all of it. It is all worth it because the play that Brown made as the Steelers went do-or-die with time running out and no timeouts at their disposal is one very few men in the NFL can make.

I learned to live with all the stuff that bothers so many long ago. Know why? Well, first of all, most of it doesn’t bother me. I don’t mind the dancing and the celebrations and I love the gaudy and eye-catching way he presents himself — it’s good for my business and also, to be truthful, is something I get a chuckle out of. I kind of like how Brown has become this big production and product. I get a kick out of it.

You know why else none of the stuff that troubles some in the fanbase about Brown has ever bothered me? Because it has been glaringly obvious for a few years now just how good this guy is. He isn’t just among the best, he probably is the best at his position in the National Football League. And we are lucky to get to see him play here in our fair City of Steel.

Oh man, is Antonio Brown a gamer. Oh man, is he a joy to watch. Oh man, is Antonio Brown the guy you want with the ball when the game is on the line or what?

In that moment —- and, really, pretty much all the time —- the other shenanigans that bother so many don’t matter one bit. His ability to change football games for the Pittsburgh Steelers far outweighs anything that ticks off some Steelers fans.

So, you done hating on Antonio Brown?

If not, you should be. If you want to continue hating on him, you’re just never going to get it

Colin Dunlap is a featured columnist at CBSPittsburgh.com. He can also be heard weekdays from 5:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sports Radio 93-7 “The Fan.” You can e-mail him at colin.dunlap@cbsradio.com. Check out his bio here.

Like The Fan On Facebook

Follow The Fan On Twitter