Officials Identify 4 People Killed In North Carolina Home

December 26, 2016 6:53 AM
Filed Under: North Carolina

WILSON, N.C. (AP) – Authorities in North Carolina have identified the four people fatally shot in a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Wanda D. Samuel says in a news release that the victims all lived at the residence where they were found by a family member Saturday afternoon.

Those slain are 54-year-old Tammy Lynette Pearce, 28-year-old Paul Shane Pearce, 47-year-old Selby Gene Outland and 23-year-old Dominique Nicole Privette. No details were given about their relationships.

The release says the shooting near Wilson seems to have happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating and have not determined a motive but believe it is an isolated incident.

