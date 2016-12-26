HERE WE GO! Game Recap | Matchup | Injury Report | Foster: Ravens Are Our 'Number One' Rival | Holiday Tailgating | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL

Woman Suspected In Two Washington Bank Robberies

December 26, 2016 12:30 PM
Filed Under: First Commonwealth Bank, South Strabane Township, Wes Banco Bank

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A woman is being sought in connection with two bank robberies that occurred on Dec. 23.

The first robbery happened at the Wes Banco Bank on Trinity Circle around 2:22 p.m. The second occurred just moments later at the First Commonwealth Bank located on Trinity Place.

During both crimes, a white female standing 5’9” passed a note demanding money. She had a medium build, brown hair with highlights, blue jeans, white sneakers and dark rimmed glasses.

During one of the robberies, the female wore a dark hooded sweatshirt. During the other, she wore a dark puffy jacket with red scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Strabane Township Police at 724-225-8111.

