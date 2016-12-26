Woman Suspected In Two Washington Bank Robberies

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A woman is being sought in connection with two bank robberies that occurred on Dec. 23.
The first robbery happened at the Wes Banco Bank on Trinity Circle around 2:22 p.m. The second occurred just moments later at the First Commonwealth Bank located on Trinity Place.
During both crimes, a white female standing 5’9” passed a note demanding money. She had a medium build, brown hair with highlights, blue jeans, white sneakers and dark rimmed glasses.
During one of the robberies, the female wore a dark hooded sweatshirt. During the other, she wore a dark puffy jacket with red scarf.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Strabane Township Police at 724-225-8111.