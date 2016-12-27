By Jessica Wasik For those who don’t consider themselves a beer drinker or a wine connoisseur, cocktails offer unique twists for getting your fill of libations. From seasonal specialty drinks to classics with unexpected flavors, signature cocktails are everything from festive to fun. Pittsburgh has no shortage of fantastic local mixologists who are constantly crafting new and exciting menus of cocktails to share at the region’s bars and restaurants. If you’re ready to try something different, these five bars and restaurants offer some of the best signature cocktails in Pittsburgh.

The Summit

200 Shiloh St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

(412) 918-1647

www.thesummitpgh.com Perhaps the only thing that rivals The Summit’s incredible views of Pittsburgh’s skyline is its signature cocktails. Raise a glass of Leora, Dark Matter or Grape Triplicity, which are among the bar’s most popular cocktails. For a comforting winter favorite, try its spiked cider. The Summit is situated at the top of Mount Washington on Shiloh Street.

James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy

422 Foreland St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

(412) 904-3335

www.jamesstreetgastropub.com Cocktails are the specialty at James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy. Step back in time at this prohibition-era bar that features a fun, unique menu of cocktails, beer, ciders, wine and spirits. Among regulars’ signature cocktail favorites are its Basil Bourbon, Side Car and Smoked Jazz. Enjoy your pick during an evening of live music in its downstairs speakeasy or catch up with friends over a southern comfort-inspired meal in on its main level. James Street Gastropub & Speakeasy is located in the beautiful and historic Deutschtown of the city’s North Side neighborhood.

Cioppino Restaurant And Cigar Bar

2350 Railroad St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 281-6593

www.cioppinoofpittsburgh.com A cigar bar may not strike you as a go-to for signature cocktails, but Cioppino Restaurant and Cigar Bar may change your mind. Although there is an almost overwhelming selection of draft and bottled beers, scotch, bourbon and whiskey, it’s the bar’s signature cocktails that will really knock you off your feet. Recommended favorites include its Heaven & Hell, Pumpkin Pie Mule, Gotham Manhattan and Perfect Pair. Cioppino Restaurant and Cigar Bar is located in the heart of the city’s Strip District neighborhood. Related: Most Creative Cocktails In Pittsburgh

Bar Marco

2216 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 471-1900

www.barmarcopgh.com Bar Marco is the Strip District’s answer to snacks, dinner, wine and handcrafted cocktails. With a locally-sourced menu of simple Italian and tapas bar-styled bites, Bar Marco is a great option for something a little more unique. Order one of its popular feature cocktails, like the Trapper Keeper, or have a little fun with a creative bartender’s choice. Start by sharing either your pick for a base spirit or a flavor that you’re craving and let your bartender go to work to craft the perfect cocktail for you. In addition to its signature cocktails, Bar Marco also offers a variety of wine, brandy, scotch, whiskey, agave and Amari drinks.