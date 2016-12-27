Consumer Reports: Is Your Child Eating Too Much Sugar?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We all know that sugar isn’t a superfood. But, it’s now coming to light that back in the 1960s, the sugar industry may have essentially paid off researchers to downplay health concerns associated with sugar, and they worked hard to make fat—not sugar—the villain blamed for heart disease.

That may have influenced more than a half-century of misguided public-health advice.

Sugar occurs naturally in many foods, including fruits, dairy products, and even some vegetables. But, health experts at Consumer Reports say the real cause for concern is added sugars, particularly for children.

Added sugar has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease, obesity, and type 2 diabetes. Kids should have less than 25 grams of added sugar per day. One 12-ounce Gatorade is almost a whole day’s worth of sugar.

Added sugars can also lurk in surprising places, including many foods that sound really healthy. Starting your day with a steaming bowl of Nature’s Path Organic Apple Cinnamon oatmeal? Or maybe Barbara’s Vanilla Almond Morning Oat Crunch or Kellogg’s Smart Start? All three have 14 grams of sugar in each serving, 40 percent more than you’d find in a serving of Fruit Loops.

You probably wouldn’t put chocolate frosting on your morning toast, but two tablespoons of Nutella actually have more sugar than two tablespoons of Betty Crocker Rich and Creamy chocolate frosting. So choose wisely. And remember, everything in moderation.

Right now, it’s hard to figure out how much of the sugars in a food are “added” from reading the Nutrition Facts label, because natural and added sugars are lumped together. But beginning in the summer of 2018, manufacturers will be required to separate them, listing total and added sugars on food labels.

