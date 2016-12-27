WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police Investigate Bank Robbery In Wharton Square

December 27, 2016 9:11 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Bank Robbery, South Side, Wharton Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a masked man who robbed a bank inside the Giant Eagle in Wharton Square Tuesday evening.

The robbery happened just before 6:15 p.m. at the Citizens Bank branch in the supermarket.

According to police, the suspect approached the two tellers working behind the counter and demanded money.

The suspect was about 5-feet-9-inches tall and he was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants and a mask.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

