Customer Steals Restaurant’s Tip Jar, Hides Out In His Own Home

PERRYOPOLIS (KDKA) — A Fayette County man is in jail after police say he swiped the tip jar from a restaurant while ordering food, and then fled to his home not far from the scene.

Fox’s Pizza on Route 51 in Perryopolis has a tip jar on the counter for customers to throw in a few extra bucks for the hardworking employees. It’s not a lot of cash, but investigators say it was enough for 32-year-old Matthew Schreckengost who had just finished up some food he ordered.

“He just decided to relieve them of their hard earned tips and leave with it,” said Perryopolis Police Chief Roger Beadling.

From the get go, Schreckengost’s heist went south.

“You go there to order food; it isn’t like they don’t know you,” said Chief Beadling.

Police say Schreckengost was a regular at the restaurant. His attempts to evade and elude police seemed to lack forethought as well. His safe hide out, police say was not far from the scene of the crime.

“About 150 yards from the store to his house,” Chief Beadling said.

Schreckengost has been in trouble with the law in the past, including multiple theft charges.

“I believe this person actually didn’t view this as an actual felony charge,” the chief said.

Police say Schreckengost made off with about $20 to $30 from the tip jar.

“Never really provided an answer as to why he did it,” said Chief Beadling.

Now in the Fayette County Jail, Schreckengost faces robbery charges.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” Chief Beadling said. “He lost on this one.”