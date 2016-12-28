Fine Wine & Spirits New Year’s Eve Cocktails

New Year’s Eve is coming up this weekend and if you’re looking for some drink recipes, check out these from Pa. Fine Wine & Spirits.

Barbotage

• ½ oz Courvoisier Cognac VS
• 1 tsp DeKuyper Triple Sec
• 4 oz Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut

Pour Cognac and triple sec into a Champagne flute and top with Champagne.

Raspberry Limoncello Prosecco
Serves 6

• 1 750 mL bottle Enza Prosecco
• 1 c Villa Massa Limoncello
• 1 c frozen raspberries
• 6 sprigs fresh mint

Chill Prosecco and limoncello. Then, just before serving, combine in a large pitcher and stir to combine. Serve over raspberries and garnish with mint sprigs.

The Golden Crown

• 1 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila
• 1 oz grapefruit juice
• ½ oz simple syrup
• Chloe Prosecco, chilled
• 1 twist grapefruit peel

Pour first three ingredients into a flute glass and top with Prosecco; stir gently. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.

Winter Wonder

• ¾ oz Blue Curaçao
• ¼ oz grenadine
• 4 oz Barefoot Bubbly Brut

Combine first two ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine.

