Fine Wine & Spirits New Year’s Eve Cocktails

New Year’s Eve is coming up this weekend and if you’re looking for some drink recipes, check out these from Pa. Fine Wine & Spirits.
Barbotage
• ½ oz Courvoisier Cognac VS
• 1 tsp DeKuyper Triple Sec
• 4 oz Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut
Pour Cognac and triple sec into a Champagne flute and top with Champagne.
Raspberry Limoncello Prosecco
Serves 6
• 1 750 mL bottle Enza Prosecco
• 1 c Villa Massa Limoncello
• 1 c frozen raspberries
• 6 sprigs fresh mint
Chill Prosecco and limoncello. Then, just before serving, combine in a large pitcher and stir to combine. Serve over raspberries and garnish with mint sprigs.
The Golden Crown
• 1 oz Jose Cuervo Tradicional Silver Tequila
• 1 oz grapefruit juice
• ½ oz simple syrup
• Chloe Prosecco, chilled
• 1 twist grapefruit peel
Pour first three ingredients into a flute glass and top with Prosecco; stir gently. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit peel.
Winter Wonder
• ¾ oz Blue Curaçao
• ¼ oz grenadine
• 4 oz Barefoot Bubbly Brut
Combine first two ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Champagne flute and top with sparkling wine.