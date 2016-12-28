Report: Actress Debbie Reynolds Rushed To Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One day after her daughter’s death, actress Debbie Reynolds has reportedly been rushed to the hospital.
According to TMZ, Reynolds, 84, has suffered a medical emergency, possibly a stroke.
Emergency crews were called to her son’s home in Beverly Hills Wednesday afternoon.
Sources tell TMZ that Reynolds has been distraught ever since her daughter, Carrie Fisher, suffered a heart attack last week and then died yesterday.
KDKA sister station CBS Los Angeles reports that officials would not immediately confirm the TMZ report, but did say an ambulance crew responded shortly after 1 p.m. to a home in the Hollywood Hills.
