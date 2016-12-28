Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Being Found In Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday evening.
According to officials with Allegheny County, the 19-year-old man was found at Traymore and Marlboro Avenues around 7 p.m.
He was taken to a local hospital, but there’s been no word on his condition.
Wilkinsburg Police are investigating.
