Shooting Victim Hospitalized After Being Found In Wilkinsburg

December 28, 2016 10:50 PM
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday evening.

According to officials with Allegheny County, the 19-year-old man was found at Traymore and Marlboro Avenues around 7 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital, but there’s been no word on his condition.

Wilkinsburg Police are investigating.

