Police Issue Amber Alert For Missing 16-Year-Old Girl In West Virginia

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – An Amber alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl in West Virginia.
According to the alert posted on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police say they believe Jaddah Rodgers was assaulted and forced into a vehicle Wednesday evening at a pharmacy in Beckley.
Rodgers is described as black, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-4 and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
Police say she is believed to be with a 20-year-old white man.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Media report police believe they have found the vehicle they two were in, but it was empty.
(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)