Road Rage Incident Leads To Brawl On Route 28

O’HARA TWP. (KDKA) — A road rage incident in O’Hara Township turned physical on Wednesday.
It happened on Route 28 near RIDC around 8 p.m.
According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, the incident began when an unknown motorist cut off two male victims, ages 68 and 54, while they were traveling south on Route 28.
The suspect abruptly stopped his blue Chevrolet truck in the middle of the road, got out of the vehicle and began arguing with the two victims. The altercation turned physical.
The identity of the suspect is unknown, but he is described as a short white male with a heavily build, approximately 30 to 35 years old with glasses and crew cut dark hair.
His vehicle was carrying wooden pallets and had a bent license plate.
Anyone with information should call 724-543-2011.
