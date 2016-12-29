WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Road Rage Incident Leads To Brawl On Route 28

December 29, 2016 11:47 AM
Filed Under: O'Hara Township, Route 28

O’HARA TWP. (KDKA) — A road rage incident in O’Hara Township turned physical on Wednesday.

It happened on Route 28 near RIDC around 8 p.m.

According to a news release from Pennsylvania State Police, the incident began when an unknown motorist cut off two male victims, ages 68 and 54, while they were traveling south on Route 28.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The suspect abruptly stopped his blue Chevrolet truck in the middle of the road, got out of the vehicle and began arguing with the two victims. The altercation turned physical.

The identity of the suspect is unknown, but he is described as a short white male with a heavily build, approximately 30 to 35 years old with glasses and crew cut dark hair.

His vehicle was carrying wooden pallets and had a bent license plate.

Anyone with information should call 724-543-2011.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia