Steelers Team Headlines: Steelers Rest Starters, Tomlin Fires Back At Bradshaw

By Danny Cox

With one game left to play in the 2016 regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot on their plate after winning the division with a big-time win over the Baltimore Ravens. Yes, there is still the season finale against the Cleveland Browns, but there is much more on the table and a lot going on around the organization. Here are this week’s top headlines.

Ben Roethlisberger paying close attention to potential playoff opponents

It isn’t yet known who the Pittsburgh Steelers will face in the first round of the playoffs, but Ben Roethlisberger is making sure to keep his eyes on anyone that could travel to Heinz Field. The Steelers are preparing for the Browns this week, but Big Ben is also watching a lot of tape of the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. If the Dolphins end up defeating the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the San Diego Chargers, it will be KC taking on the Steelers.

Regardless of what happens in Week 17, the Steelers will be the number three seed in the AFC playoffs, which means many starters won’t play.

Mike Tomlin shoots back at Terry Bradshaw

Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers legend Terry Bradshaw said that Mike Tomlin wasn’t a great head coach for the team. Bradshaw went on to say that Tomlin is a nice coach, but he’s more of a great cheerleader guy. While Tomlin does have more to worry about than Bradshaw’s comments, he didn’t let them go unnoticed.

“Terms like ‘cheerleader guy,’ to me, maybe fall outside of bounds of critique or criticism,” Tomlin said on Tuesday. “They probably fall more toward the area of disrespect and unprofessional. But what do I know? I grew up a Dallas fan. Particularly a [Thomas] ‘Hollywood’ Henderson fan.”

For those not aware, Henderson is the one who said that Bradshaw “couldn’t spell cat if you spotted him the C and the A.”

Le’Veon Bell takes Steelers’ top team honor for the 2016 season

Even though he missed a number of games at the beginning of the season, running back Le’Veon Bell received a great honor on Wednesday when he was named the MVP of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is no secret that Bell has been an absolute workhorse for the team in 2016, as he has 1,268 rushing yards this season. That number ranks him second in the NFL and he has only played in 12 games.

Earlier this season, Bell set a career-high for rushing yards in a single game with 236 and he has set other records along the way. Le’Veon Bell is only the second player in NFL history to have 225 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and 50 receiving yards in a single game. The other? Well, that would be NFL legend and all-time great Jim Brown.