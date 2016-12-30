Dozens Of Fire Companies Gather To Escort Soldiers Returning Home

TARENTUM (KDKA) — Trucks and hook-and-ladders roll into the Pittsburgh Mills parking lot in Tarentum. Fire companies from more than 40 communities have come to escort veterans coming home.

The firefighters risk their lives for their communities every day. Now, they’ve come to honor men and women who risk their lives for their country.

“I think this is the least we can do,” says Blawnox fire chief George McBriar. “Show support for them. They show support for us every day of their lives.”

Wayne Harris of the Arnold Fire Department is one of the organizers of the event.

“I think this is the greatest organization in the world,” he says. “To give an escort for these troops to Valley High School. They deserve everything they have.”

Manor firefighter Dave Holmes has a special reason to be here.

“My daughter’s part of the unit. [She’s] one of the soldiers that’s coming in today.”

Sirens and lights are activated, as three busloads of soldiers arrive. Each one gets flowers from the firefighters. Family and friends wait at Valley High, as the welcome home parade leaves the parking lot a few miles down the road.

“I’m waiting for my son, my oldest son,” one woman says. “Very excited. It’s been a while.”

“I’m actually waiting for my sister, Sgt. Florian,” says another. “And I’m very excited to see her.”

A cheer erupts, as the buses arrive. Soldiers emerge to hugs of joy.

“All the fire trucks, all the first responders, it was wonderful to see this,” says Sergeant First Class Richard Jenkins. “And it’s great to be home.”

Master Sergeant Nathaniel Trower agrees.

“It just makes you appreciate how much people appreciate you, and what we do.”