Family Members Concerned About Kittanning Man Missing For Weeks

December 30, 2016 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Armstrong County, Kittanning, Pennsylvania State Police

KITTANNING (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a man missing from Armstrong County.

Corey Thomas Booth, 26, of Kittanning, was last seen in the 100 block of Linford Lane in North Buffalo Township on Dec. 7.

Family members are concerned because Booth did not contact them over the holiday or on the anniversary of his mother’s death.

Booth was last seen wearing a black cap, black zip up Monster hoodie, dark colored shirt, blue jeans, gray/white Nikes. He is 6’2”, 180 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning.

