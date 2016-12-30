Family’s Impressive Holiday Light Display Raises Funds To Help Kids With Autism

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There are some really amazing holiday lights in neighborhoods throughout the area.

But there’s one in Cranberry Township, Butler County, which is pretty impressive, and it raises money for an important cause.

Every year, Wayne Baker creates a display with more than 35,000 lights. He takes hundreds of hours to synchronize it all to music.

People come from all over to see it. They can tune to a radio station to watch the lights dance to music.

This year, Wayne and his wife Jenn almost didn’t do it, since they’re busier than ever with their 14-month-old daughter, Katie.

“We almost didn’t do it, but when we had candy for Halloween, we had so many kids come by saying they really enjoyed the lights,” said Wayne. “Me and my wife sat down and said we have to do it.”

And there’s another reason, too: their son, Chris, is autistic and each year they use the lights to raise money for charities that help kids with autism.

“Christopher was diagnosed when he was in Kindergarten, and it’s just a way we can give back to people who helped us,” said his mother, Jenn.

This year, money raised benefits Parents in Toto Autism Resource Center in Zelienople.

If you want to check out the display, it’s at 502 Hedge Row Court in Cranberry Township. It’ll run through Jan. 7.

For more information, visit this link.