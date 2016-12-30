Police Seek Help To Find Missing Knoxville Man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.
According to police, William Faulk III, 23, of Knoxville, left his home around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 and has not been seen since.
Faulk was wearing a grey Nike sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. He was also wearing a black winter hat and boots.
Faulk is about 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Due to medical reasons, Faulk is considered to be an endangered missing person.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at (412)-323-7141.
