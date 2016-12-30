Zelienople’s Strand Theater Remembers Late Actress Debbie Reynolds

BUTLER (KDKA) — Debbie Reynolds started performing as a teenager and never stopped entertaining. Her last visit to Pittsburgh was just a few years ago at the Strand Theater in Zelienople.

The Strand Theater started showing silent films in 1914 and at it’s grand re-opening in 2009 — a Hollywood heavyweight — Debbie Reynolds was there to celebrate.

“Well I think it’s very exciting, and I am happy to be here and thought of me and invited me,” she said.

“She was just the nicest most down to earth professional and a Hollywood legend to grace the theater,” Ron Carter said.

Reynolds brought her Las Vegas show to the small theater in Zelienople, and wowed the crowd.

“The audience erupted every time she told a joke and she brought personal videos that she played of out takes and these are things you wouldn’t be able to see otherwise,” Carter said.

Reynolds also wowed crowds at the Benedum when she came to town to perform the Unsinkable Molly Brown in 1989, performing and making audiences happy was her life’s work.

“Even back in 2009, she was touring 300 plus days a year, one of the hardest working women in show business,” Carter said.