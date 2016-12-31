HERE WE GO! Game Preview | Matchup | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | AFC Wild Card Game Tickets | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
HAPPY NEW YEAR: First Night | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2
WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Late Night Tailgating: Pork & Pineapple Kabobs

December 31, 2016 11:35 PM
Filed Under: Chef Anthony Marino, Late Night Tailgating, Pork & Pineapple Kabobs, Pork Kabobs, Recipes

Treat your friends to this delicious recipe at your next tailgating party!

This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re cooking up Pork & Pineapple Kabobs!

STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Pork & Pineapple Kabobs

COOKING TIME: 1½ – 2 Hours
SERVING SIZE: 2-4 People

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1/2 pound pork tenderloin
  • 1 ½ tbsp. brown sugar
  • 1 ½ tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp. orange juice
  • 1 tbsp. grated fresh onion
  • 2 tsp. lemon juice
  • 1/8 tsp. salt
  • Dash of pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 8 (1-inch) cubes fresh pineapple
  • 8 (1-inch) pieces red bell pepper
  • Vegetable cooking spray

PREPARATION:

1. Trim the fat from pork, and cut the pork into 8 (1-inch) cubes. Combine brown sugar and the next 7 ingredients in a large zip-top heavy-duty plastic bag; add the pork cubes. Seal the bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour (not longer), turning bag occasionally.

2. Remove pork from bag, reserving marinade. Discard bay leaf. Thread 4 pork cubes, 4 pineapple cubes, and 4 bell pepper pieces alternately onto each of two 10-inch skewers.

3. Prepare grill. Place kebabs on grill rack coated with cooking spray, and cook 14 minutes or until done, turning and basting frequently with reserved marinade. (Note: Canned pineapple can be substituted for fresh. Drain one 8 oz. can unsweetened pineapple chunks, reserving 16 chunks).

For more information, visit: http://www.donsappliances.com/

Don’t forget to tune into “Steelers Late Night” each Saturday after the 11 p.m. News on KDKA-TV for more recipes!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia