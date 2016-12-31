Late Night Tailgating: Pork & Pineapple Kabobs

Treat your friends to this delicious recipe at your next tailgating party!
This week on “Steelers Late Night,” we’re cooking up Pork & Pineapple Kabobs!
STEELERS LATE NIGHT “Late Night Tailgating Recipes”: Pork & Pineapple Kabobs
COOKING TIME: 1½ – 2 Hours
SERVING SIZE: 2-4 People
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 pound pork tenderloin
- 1 ½ tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 ½ tbsp. low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. orange juice
- 1 tbsp. grated fresh onion
- 2 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- Dash of pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 8 (1-inch) cubes fresh pineapple
- 8 (1-inch) pieces red bell pepper
- Vegetable cooking spray
PREPARATION:
1. Trim the fat from pork, and cut the pork into 8 (1-inch) cubes. Combine brown sugar and the next 7 ingredients in a large zip-top heavy-duty plastic bag; add the pork cubes. Seal the bag, and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour (not longer), turning bag occasionally.
2. Remove pork from bag, reserving marinade. Discard bay leaf. Thread 4 pork cubes, 4 pineapple cubes, and 4 bell pepper pieces alternately onto each of two 10-inch skewers.
3. Prepare grill. Place kebabs on grill rack coated with cooking spray, and cook 14 minutes or until done, turning and basting frequently with reserved marinade. (Note: Canned pineapple can be substituted for fresh. Drain one 8 oz. can unsweetened pineapple chunks, reserving 16 chunks).
