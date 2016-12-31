WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos

Safe Containing 40K Stolen From Home In Westmoreland Co.

December 31, 2016 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Latrobe, Westmoreland County, White Fences Lane

LATROBE (KDKA) — A burglar made off with more than $40,000 after breaking into a home in Westmoreland County.

It happened the evening of Dec. 16 at a home on White Fences Lane in Latrobe.

Police say the suspect broke into the basement of the 60-year-old victim.

A black Sentry safe containing $40,800 in cash and silver coins.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The suspect fled from the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Greensburg.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia