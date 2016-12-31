Safe Containing 40K Stolen From Home In Westmoreland Co.

LATROBE (KDKA) — A burglar made off with more than $40,000 after breaking into a home in Westmoreland County.
It happened the evening of Dec. 16 at a home on White Fences Lane in Latrobe.
Police say the suspect broke into the basement of the 60-year-old victim.
A black Sentry safe containing $40,800 in cash and silver coins.
The suspect fled from the scene in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Greensburg.