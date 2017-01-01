Missing Woman Found Dead From Chop, Stab Wounds

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — How Linda McGinnis, 63, died still remains a mystery.

“This is such a tragedy for the whole family. Such a tragedy,” neighbor Lorraine Gross said.

Lorraine Gross, who lives next door, is left with so many unanswered questions.

“She was a little sweetheart. She was very much to herself and didn’t associate a lot with the people around,” Gross said.

McGinnis lived alone on Ninth Avenue in Brackenridge with her black cockapoo, Mandy. She was reported missing Friday, her car was gone, and her body was found inside her home the next day.

However, the medical examiner concluded that she died around 8 a.m. Friday.

Gross knows McGinnis’ parents really well.

“Her mother called me and said I can’t get in touch with Linda,” Gross said. “Her father and I went in just checking around. We didn’t look in any of the rooms. We didn’t go in and move anything.”

The medical examiner has determined that McGinnis died from a chop wound to the head and a stab wound to the neck.

“A neighbor you like to try and keep an eye on. Most of us tried to keep an eye on her to make sure she was okay,” neighbor Ron Crawford said.

But never in a million years did neighbors picture this.

“A shock to everyone. As soon as one person found out, within five minutes the neighborhood found out. The neighbors are all shocked.”

If you have seen anything in the 900 block of Ninth Avenue, you’re being asked to call Allegheny County Homicide at 412-473-1300. There is still no word on a suspect.

