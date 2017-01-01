Forbes Hospital Welcomes First Pittsburgh Baby Born In 2017

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Forbes Hospital welcomed the first baby born in the Pittsburgh area in 2017 early Sunday morning.
An Allegheny Health Network representative says a baby girl named Ava was delivered at the Monroeville hospital at 12:21 a.m. According to the hospital’s Facebook page, Ava was the first baby born in the Pittsburgh area in 2017.
Last year, the first Pittsburgh baby of 2016 was born at Magee-Womens Hospital. That hospital’s first baby of 2017, a boy, was born at 1:08 a.m.
A baby girl named Isabella Rose was delivered at the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital at 3:18 a.m.
