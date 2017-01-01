HERE WE GO! Follow The Action | Matchup | Injury Report | Opponent Profile | AFC Wild Card Game Tickets | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
HAPPY NEW YEAR: First Night | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Boy Charged In Fatal New Year’s Eve Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

January 1, 2017 3:54 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Franklin County, Greencastle, Teenager Killed

GREENCASTLE, Pa. (AP) – A 15-year-old boy in Pennsylvania has been charged with homicide after a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed another 15-year-old boy.

State police say they were called to a home in Greencastle, Franklin County, shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday to investigate a shooting.

Police say one of the boys showed the victim a handgun and pointed it at him. The gun went off and the victim was shot in the head.

Pennlive.com reports he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Franklin County District Attorney Matt Fogal says the suspect is being charged as an adult.

Police have not released the identity of either boy.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia