Female Officer Sues Pennsylvania Town, Claims Firing Over Gender

January 2, 2017 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Jennifer Alexander, Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Pa. (AP) – A police officer has filed suit against a central Pennsylvania town, claiming she was fired because of her gender.

Jennifer Alexander sued Riverside borough in federal court. She seeks unspecified damages.

Her suit alleges police Chief Kerry Parkes treated her differently than her male counterpart on the force. Alexander says Parkes constantly yelled at her, denied her requests for training and failed to inform her of meetings.

Parkes tells the (Bloomsburg) Press Enterprise he can’t discuss pending litigation.

The suit says Alexander was fired in September 2015 and replaced by a male officer.

