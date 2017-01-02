HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Fire Destroys Home In Armstrong County

January 2, 2017 5:19 AM By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under: Armstrong County, Fire, Parks Township, Ross Guidotti

PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a home in Armstrong County.

The flames started around midnight Sunday night in a mobile home in the 1100 block of Penn Avenue in Parks Township. The couple that lives in the home were putting away Christmas decorations when the fire started.

Within seconds, the home was consumed by flames and filled with smoke.

The trailer’s double roof caused some problems for firefighters.

“It makes it really hard when you have a fire of this nature because the fire will get between both roofs. Roofs are meant to keep water out and firefighters are made to put water on fire, so it makes it awful hard to get water to it,” Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Stuart said.

The husband and wife were able to escape along with their pet cats. The woman was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Early Monday morning, she told KDKA-TV she had been released and will be fine.

The chief of the Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department said a firefighter was also taken to a hospital for asthma related issues.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Ross Guidotti
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia