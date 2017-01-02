Fire Destroys Home In Armstrong County

PARKS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Fire destroyed a home in Armstrong County.

The flames started around midnight Sunday night in a mobile home in the 1100 block of Penn Avenue in Parks Township. The couple that lives in the home were putting away Christmas decorations when the fire started.

Within seconds, the home was consumed by flames and filled with smoke.

The trailer’s double roof caused some problems for firefighters.

“It makes it really hard when you have a fire of this nature because the fire will get between both roofs. Roofs are meant to keep water out and firefighters are made to put water on fire, so it makes it awful hard to get water to it,” Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jay Stuart said.

The husband and wife were able to escape along with their pet cats. The woman was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Early Monday morning, she told KDKA-TV she had been released and will be fine.

The chief of the Parks Township Volunteer Fire Department said a firefighter was also taken to a hospital for asthma related issues.

