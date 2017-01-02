Officials: Customs System Outage Causes Waits At Airports

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection has issued a statement saying a processing system outage caused delays at various airports.

The statement says CBP officers continued processing international travelers using “alternative procedures” until the system came back online Monday but waits were longer than usual at some airports.

In Atlanta, CBP public affairs officer Robert Brisley says the outage at the city’s airport lasted about an hour from late afternoon into early evening. He said that officers were working to recover quickly afterward but even short outages can lead to backups at the airport, one of the world’s busiest.

He said the agency apologizes to travelers who were delayed getting into the country after long flights.

Here in Pittsburgh, officials at Pittsburgh International Airport sent out a tweet saying they were experiencing no problems on Monday. Their next international flight is scheduled to arrive at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No probs at PIT tonight. Next Intl flight arriving 1:30pm Tues. https://t.co/tU4Ued1IO7 — PIT airport (@PITairport) January 3, 2017

Brisley said the cause of the outage was still being evaluated.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)