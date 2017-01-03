Best Consignment Shops In Pittsburgh To Sell Clothing And Accessories

by Janelle Sheetz Almost everyone could use a little extra cash, and consignment shops are a great way to get it — particularly ones specializing in clothes and accessories. Making some extra money could be as simple as cleaning out your closet, and the Pittsburgh area has a number of stores willing to take those threads off your hands and give you a cut of the profits. Here are five of the best consignment stores in the Pittsburgh area, from shops specializing in high-end items to stores dedicated to plus-sized fashion.

The Savvy Fox

1964 Greentree Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

(412) 343-1500

www.thesavvyfox.com For the past seven years, readers of the Tribune Review and Almanac have voted The Savvy Fox the area’s best consignment shop thanks to their selection of clothes, furniture, antiques, and architectural salvage. If you have women’s clothes, shoes, accessories, purses, and even prom dresses under three years old, The Savvy Fox is a great consignment option. After the initial consignment agreement, consignors can check their account status on the shop’s website and get their payment whenever they want it, whether they’d like it immediately or would rather let their account build. And every year, the store sponsors a bus trip–including a catered lunch–to five of the best consignment shops in the area.

Vintage to Vogue

502 Valleybrook Road

McMurray, PA 15317

(724) 941-4040

www.vintage2vogueboutique.com Vintage to Vogue is a great stop for upscale clothes — whether you’re buying or selling. The store accepts items for consignment under two years old and on a seasonal basis, with spring and summer items accepted from Feb. 15 until June 15 and fall and winter items between Aug. and Oct. 15. Consignment contracts last 90 days, and you’ll receive half of the final selling price. You can sell clothes from all high-end designers, as well as specialty shops and labels. Visit their website for a full list.

Consignment Cottage

234 Moon Clinton Road

Moon Township, PA 15108

(412) 262-0833

www.shopconsignmentcottage.com One of the area’s largest consignment stores, the two-story Consignment Cottage in Moon Township carries plenty of up-to-date fashions, jewelry, and handbags for women, as well as home decor, furniture, and even furnishings and accessories for patios and other outdoor spaces. Although the store itself is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays until 5 p.m., they take consignments at specific times only — Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 until 6 p.m., with a $10 fee to open the consignment account. If your clothes sell, you’ll get 40 percent, or 50 percent for items over $100. Items that remain unsold after 90 days will be donated. Related: Best Shops For Custom Jewelry In Pittsburgh

PLUS Consignment Boutique

4136 Library Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15234

(412) 306-PLUS

plusconsignmentboutique.com PLUS is the Pittsburgh area’s first and only consignment store dedicated exclusively to plus-sized clothing — casual and formal–and with their dedication to providing plus-sized women with affordable, fashionable clothes in a friendly, respectful atmosphere, it’s no surprise that they get customers from all over. They accept items in high-quality or like-new condition, and they’ll even take undergarments and swimwear as long as they’re new with tags. You can take up to 25 items at a time in for consignment Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., and items remain up for sale for 60 days. The store does have a one-time consignment fee of $10, and you’ll receive 40 percent of the selling price that will be paid by check at the beginning of each month.