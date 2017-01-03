Best Consignment Shops In Pittsburgh To Sell Clothing And Accessories

by Janelle Sheetz
Almost everyone could use a little extra cash, and consignment shops are a great way to get it — particularly ones specializing in clothes and accessories. Making some extra money could be as simple as cleaning out your closet, and the Pittsburgh area has a number of stores willing to take those threads off your hands and give you a cut of the profits. Here are five of the best consignment stores in the Pittsburgh area, from shops specializing in high-end items to stores dedicated to plus-sized fashion.
The Savvy Fox
1964 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
(412) 343-1500
www.thesavvyfox.com
For the past seven years, readers of the Tribune Review and Almanac have voted The Savvy Fox the area’s best consignment shop thanks to their selection of clothes, furniture, antiques, and architectural salvage. If you have women’s clothes, shoes, accessories, purses, and even prom dresses under three years old, The Savvy Fox is a great consignment option. After the initial consignment agreement, consignors can check their account status on the shop’s website and get their payment whenever they want it, whether they’d like it immediately or would rather let their account build. And every year, the store sponsors a bus trip–including a catered lunch–to five of the best consignment shops in the area.
Vintage to Vogue
502 Valleybrook Road
McMurray, PA 15317
(724) 941-4040
www.vintage2vogueboutique.com
Vintage to Vogue is a great stop for upscale clothes — whether you’re buying or selling. The store accepts items for consignment under two years old and on a seasonal basis, with spring and summer items accepted from Feb. 15 until June 15 and fall and winter items between Aug. and Oct. 15. Consignment contracts last 90 days, and you’ll receive half of the final selling price. You can sell clothes from all high-end designers, as well as specialty shops and labels. Visit their website for a full list.
Consignment Cottage
234 Moon Clinton Road
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-0833
www.shopconsignmentcottage.com
One of the area’s largest consignment stores, the two-story Consignment Cottage in Moon Township carries plenty of up-to-date fashions, jewelry, and handbags for women, as well as home decor, furniture, and even furnishings and accessories for patios and other outdoor spaces. Although the store itself is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and on Saturdays until 5 p.m., they take consignments at specific times only — Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 2 until 6 p.m., with a $10 fee to open the consignment account. If your clothes sell, you’ll get 40 percent, or 50 percent for items over $100. Items that remain unsold after 90 days will be donated.
PLUS Consignment Boutique
4136 Library Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15234
(412) 306-PLUS
plusconsignmentboutique.com
PLUS is the Pittsburgh area’s first and only consignment store dedicated exclusively to plus-sized clothing — casual and formal–and with their dedication to providing plus-sized women with affordable, fashionable clothes in a friendly, respectful atmosphere, it’s no surprise that they get customers from all over. They accept items in high-quality or like-new condition, and they’ll even take undergarments and swimwear as long as they’re new with tags. You can take up to 25 items at a time in for consignment Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., and items remain up for sale for 60 days. The store does have a one-time consignment fee of $10, and you’ll receive 40 percent of the selling price that will be paid by check at the beginning of each month.
Clothes Minded
4740 Liberty Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
(412) 960-0246
www.clothesmindedpgh.com
Consignment isn’t Clothes Minded’s specialty, but they are willing to do it for pieces with a potential resale value of over $500, making it a good opportunity if you’ve got a piece that might be worth that much–at the store’s discretion, of course. However, they don’t take suits or formalwear, as well us undergarments and plus-sized apparel. Should they take your consignment, you’ll receive 70 percent of the money from the sale, while Clothes Minded takes the remaining 30 percent. You can always sell your clothes to the store, though, and their website has more information on what they’re looking for.
