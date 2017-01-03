HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Hiker Who Died In Switzerland Faced Child Porn Charges In Pa.

January 3, 2017 8:43 PM
Filed Under: Butler County, Child Pornography, Patrick Harper, Switzerland

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) – An American hiker who died last week in Switzerland has been identified as a man facing child pornography charges in Pennsylvania.

A prosecutor said Tuesday that the attorney for 52-year-old Patrick Harper had notified him that Harper had died in the region known for the famed Matterhorn peak.

Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger said he didn’t have other information about the death, which occurred near ski slopes above the town of Zermatt.

Swiss authorities said it appeared the man “for an undetermined reason” fell to his death along a steep slope. They did not give his name, citing privacy laws.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the engineer from Penn Township was charged in November with multiple counts of possession of child pornography. He faced a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

