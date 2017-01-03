Man Gets 2 Life Terms In Murder, Dismemberment Of Mother & Stepfather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man convicted of murdering his mother and stepfather and dismembering their bodies was back in court for sentencing Tuesday morning.
Frederick Harris III was sentenced to two consecutive life terms with no chance of parole.
In September, Harris was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse.
It took the jury, which was made up of six men and six women, about two hours to reach their decision.
In December of 2014, Harris was arrested at a home on Suncrest Drive in Penn Hills.
According to investigators, seven garbage cans were found in the basement with remains of Olivia and Lamar Gilbert inside.
