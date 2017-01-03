HAPPY NEW YEAR: Pittsburgh Ushers In 2017 | Looking Back At 2016 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 1 | 2016 In Sports Pt. 2

Greensburg Frozen Custard Shop Damaged By Fire

January 3, 2017 12:48 PM
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Fire damaged a frozen custard shop in Greensburg Monday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at Meadows Original Frozen Custard on Mount Pleasant Street.

The fire was in between the roof and the ceiling, but crews were able to put it out within a half hour.

The front door was boarded up, but it’s unclear how much damage was done.

According to its website, the shop closed around 10 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

