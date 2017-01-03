Greensburg Frozen Custard Shop Damaged By Fire

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Fire damaged a frozen custard shop in Greensburg Monday night.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. at Meadows Original Frozen Custard on Mount Pleasant Street.
The fire was in between the roof and the ceiling, but crews were able to put it out within a half hour.
The front door was boarded up, but it’s unclear how much damage was done.
According to its website, the shop closed around 10 p.m.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
