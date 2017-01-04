Frontier Airlines Drops 2 Routes From Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Frontier Airlines is cutting flights to two of five cities serviced from Pittsburgh International Airport.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the airline won’t bring back flights to Chicago and Atlanta this spring. The service launched last June and was suspended at the end of October.
Spokesman Rich Oliver says the routes didn’t perform as expected during the time they operated from the Findlay airport.
The discount carrier will resume its daily flight from Pittsburgh to Denver in April. The route will remain seasonal.
Oliver says the carrier also plans to keep its daily flight to Las Vegas and four flights a week to Orlando.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)