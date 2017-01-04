Ohio Man Accused Of Ramming Pittsburgh FBI Gate Indicted

PITTSBURGH (AP) – An Ohio man has been indicted on charges that he rammed a dump truck through the security gate of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office this past summer.
The indictment handed down by a federal grand jury on Tuesday charges Thomas Ross with willfully injuring or committing depredation against any property of the United States.
The New Waterford, Ohio man is accused of driving his truck through the FBI office’s security barriers on July 26, causing his vehicle to become airborne before crashing back to earth. A light post in a nearby parking lot was also damaged.
Pittsburgh police say Ross claimed to have a bomb on the truck but none were found.
Ross faces up to 10 years in prison if he’s convicted. Attorney information for Ross was unavailable.
