WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Cops: Man Jailed After Heroin Found Near Child’s Sippy Cup

January 5, 2017 2:56 PM
Filed Under: Jason Holloway, Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on drug and weapons charges after police say they found heroin sitting out near his child’s sippy cup.

Thirty-three-year-old Jason Holloway was arraigned early Thursday on charges stemming from his arrest Wednesday in Penn Hills.

That’s where police say he bought $120 worth of heroin labeled “Earth, Wind & Fire” from undercover Allegheny County detectives.

Police then searched Holloway’s home where his parents were babysitting Holloway’s two young children, whose ages weren’t immediately revealed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Police say they found heroin next to the child’s cup and elsewhere in the home, along with an unsecured gun, so they charged him with child endangerment, too.

Holloway also has a felony drug record and can’t legally own the gun.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia