Join Us For Family SnowBlast At Hidden Valley

January 5, 2017 3:23 PM
Filed Under: Snowblast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA-TV) — Want to join KDKA-TV and Pittsburgh’s CW for a snow tubing party or hit the slopes with some of your favorite personalities?!

Pack up the family and head on over to Hidden Valley Resort from Thursday, January 12th through Sunday, January 15th for Family Snowblast!

The last eight years have been so much fun that KDKA-TV and Pittsburgh’s CW are once again partnering with Hidden Valley Resort for the 9th Annual Family Snowblast!

During fun-filled days, KDKA-TV personalities will be participating in a host of family events at the resort.

There’s so much to do, indoors and outdoors!

Don’t miss it!

2017 Family Snowblast at Hidden Valley Resort

January 12 – 15

Schedule of Events

Friday, January 13, 2017

– Pittsburgh Today Live 9A – 10A

Saturday, January 14, 2017

– Frozen T-Shirt Contest 10:30A
– KDKA-TV and Pittsburgh’s CW Scavenger Hunt 11:30A
– Face painting and balloon animals from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Alpine Room
– DJ Jan Jursa on the Hidden Valley Deck from 12-4 p.m.
– Saran Wrap Challenge 2:30P
– Snow Day BINGO 3:30P
– Coloring Contest 4:30P
– Live music with Randy Myers in Glaciers from 6-9 p.m.

We hope to see you there!

