Steelers Hottest Ticket In AFC Playoffs On Secondary Market

It’s going to be well below freezing when the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the Miami Dolphins to Heinz Field on Sunday afternoon for the Wild Card Weekend matchup, but tickets for the AFC showdown are the hottest around.

According to VividSeats.com, tickets for Sunday’s game are currently listed on the secondary market for a median price of $271, while tickets for the Texans-Raiders game taking place the day before in Houston have a median price of $194.

Still, if you’re looking to get into the stadium to watch the action on Sunday, the get-in price for the game is currently only $81.

Sunday’s meeting between the Steelers and the Dolphins will be the second one between the teams this season. Back in Week 6, the Dolphins beat the Steelers 30-15 in front of their home crowd in Miami thanks to a stellar performance from running back Jay Ajayi and an injury to Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Ajayi rushed for 204 yards on 25 carries in the game, which was the spark the then 1-4 Dolphins needed to turn their season around. They went on a six-game winning streak that put them into the playoffs from there, and won nine of their final 11 games to set up this rematch in Pittsburgh.

The game kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on CBS.