Pittsburgh’s Bald Eagle Cameras Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s famous bald eagles are returning to their nests as they get ready to lay new eggs.

That means that both Hays and Harmar bald eagle web cameras are back operating.

Millions of people every year tune into the bald eagle webcams.

WATCH LIVE:

Hays Bald Eagles Camera

Harmar Bald Eagles Camera

The webcam at the Hays nest are a collaborative project between PixController and the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

“We are excited to be involved with another eagle season in Pittsburgh. The new camera upgrades should enhance the viewing and education experience for all watching the broadcast. Above all we hope for a successful nesting season for both the Harmar and Hays nests,” says Bill Powers, President, PixController.

The webcam at the Harmar nest is owned by ASWP and made possible with support from Comcast Business Industries, PixController, and Arborel Tree Service.

The live video feed has been granted a special permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes.

In 2016 three eggs were laid in the Hays nest and two in the Harmar nest.

The eggs hatched in March and April.