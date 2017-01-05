WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police Searching For Attempted Homicide Suspect

January 5, 2017 1:18 PM
Filed Under: Homewood, North Murtland Street, Timothy Bazemore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for help in catching a man wanted for attempted homicide.

Timothy Bazemore, 26, is accused in the July shooting of a 51-year-old man in the 1400 block of North Murtland Street.

Bazemore is known to reside in and frequent the Homewood area. He is approximately 5’7” and weighs 160 lbs.

He has a history of violent behavior and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his location is encouraged to contact police.

