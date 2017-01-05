Police Searching For Attempted Homicide Suspect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is asking for help in catching a man wanted for attempted homicide.
Timothy Bazemore, 26, is accused in the July shooting of a 51-year-old man in the 1400 block of North Murtland Street.
Bazemore is known to reside in and frequent the Homewood area. He is approximately 5’7” and weighs 160 lbs.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
He has a history of violent behavior and should be considered dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding his location is encouraged to contact police.