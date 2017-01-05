HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Wildcard Game Preview | Matchup | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Report: Pitt, Duquesne Law Professors Protest Trump Nomination For Attorney General

January 5, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Duquesne University, Jeff Sessions, University Of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Local law professors are joining 1,200 others across the nation in urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump’s nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, professors from the University of Pittsburgh and Duquesne University released a letter this week referencing the committee’s 1986 bipartisan vote to reject Sessions’ nomination as a federal judge, after colleagues testified that Sessions made racially prejudiced comments.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“Nothing in Sen. Sessions’ public life since 1986 has convinced us that he is a different man than the 39-year-old attorney who was deemed too racially insensitive to be a federal district court judge,” the professors wrote.

Additionally, they referenced concerns on the Alabama senator’s past positions on topics of immigration, drug and incarceration policies, climate change and the rights of women and LGBTQ people.

Jules Lobel, a Pitt law school professor, told the Tribune-Review why he decided to sign the letter.

“For the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to have a history of racial prejudice and insensitivity is very, very problematic,” he said. “The chief thing the chief law enforcement officer of the United States has to do is ensure everybody is treated equally under the law.”

Law professors from 49 states and 176 of the country’s approximately 200 accredited law schools signed the letter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia