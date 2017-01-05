WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
UPS: Hidden Camera Found In Pa. Restroom; Police Investigating

January 5, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: North Apollo, UPS

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are investigating after officials say a hidden mobile camera was found hidden in a women’s restroom at a United Parcel Service satellite facility in western Pennsylvania.

UPS spokeswoman Kim Krebs said Wednesday the person responsible for the camera found in the North Apollo facility has been identified and fired. Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

North Apollo is a borough located about 34 miles east of Pittsburgh.

The device was discovered by a female employee on Tuesday. Police say it’s unclear how long it was in the restroom.

The number of victims wasn’t immediately known. Krebs didn’t release the identity or gender of the suspect.

