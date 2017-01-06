WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
3-Year-Old Ohio Boy Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning From Van

January 6, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities in Cleveland say a 3-year-old boy died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning after riding for hours in a van that had no catalytic converter to properly remove the odorless gas.

His father found Lorne Johnson Jr. unresponsive in the back seat after running errands on Sunday. The father called 911 and tried unsuccessfully to revive the boy, who died at a hospital.

Cleveland.com reports police records indicate the boy had earlier told his father that he felt tired and then laid down in the back seat.

The father and a teenage son who had been in the vehicle also were treated for elevated carbon monoxide levels.

