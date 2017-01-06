Gardell, Bettis Rev Up Steelers Nation At Stage AE Pep Rally

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of fans crowded into Stage AE on the North Shore Friday night for a huge pep rally for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Some famous Pittsburghers were there, revving up the crowd for Sunday’s postseason game against the Miami Dolphins.

Steelers fans can’t get enough of Styx’s “Renegade” and the Steelers defense, and they were thrilled when Super Bowl champ Jerome Bettis stepped on the stage to cheer on his former team.

Bettis says home field advantage will be huge.

“You can’t simulate cold weather in Miami, Florida. They’re going to have to deal with that,” he said. “That’s going to be an issue. Then, to have to deal with the crowd noise, that’s going to be an even bigger issue.”

Steelers fans can make noise, that’s for sure, and they can deal with the cold.

They withstood temps in the teens, while standing in long lines, just to get into the pep rally. Once they got inside, they were thrilled to see Swissvale native and “Mike & Molly” star Billy Gardell.

He never went Hollywood and loves his Steelers.

“I’m a Yinzer man. I’m a Yinzer first and foremost. Swissvale, Harrison Avenue. I’m so happy to be home and part of the Steelers nation,” he said.

For city leaders, the Steelers are one thing that brings us all together.

“This entire week, put away our difference, stop thinking about the ways that make us different. We all come together, we rally,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto.

“A lot of ex-Pittsburghers, who moved away 20, 30 years ago, they seem to come back for Steelers playoff games. It’s as much a reunion as well for other people,” said Allegheny County Executive Bill Peduto.

And Gardell wonders, is this all necessary?

“Do we really need a pep rally? We’re in pep rally mode all year long. But I like when we make it official. Because we take the temperature up, just to where you hear ‘em,” he said.

By the way, this was Gardell’s 10th Steelers pep rally. So far, he says he’s 9-0.