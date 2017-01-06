WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Main Break Sends Water Pouring Down Hill In Castle Shannon

January 6, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Castle Shannon, Route 88, Royal Place Restaurant

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Crews are struggling in freezing temperatures to repair a water main break in Castle Shannon.

Friday morning, water was seen pouring down a hillside along Route 88 into a creek near the Royal Place Restaurant.

One viewer described it as a “small Niagara Falls.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

There are homes all along the top of that hillside where the break seems to have originated from.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia