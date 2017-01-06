Main Break Sends Water Pouring Down Hill In Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) — Crews are struggling in freezing temperatures to repair a water main break in Castle Shannon.
Friday morning, water was seen pouring down a hillside along Route 88 into a creek near the Royal Place Restaurant.
One viewer described it as a “small Niagara Falls.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
There are homes all along the top of that hillside where the break seems to have originated from.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.