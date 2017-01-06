WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Police: Argument In Hill District Bar Leads To Shooting

January 6, 2017 8:54 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Centre Avenue, Hill District, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say an argument inside a bar led to a shooting in the Hill District Friday night.

Police were called to the 2000-block of Centre Avenue just after 8 p.m.

The victim was shot in the buttocks.

According to police, the victim got into an argument with the suspect inside a nearby bar. Both men then went outside where the shooting happened.

The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Allegheny County reported on their Twitter account that Pittsburgh Police shut down the road from Centre Avenue and Dinwiddie Street to Centre Avenue and Erin Street while they investigated.

