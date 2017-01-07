Crews Battle Flames At Home In Ohio Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to Ohio Township Saturday evening.
A house fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Wible Lane. Crews struggled to battle the fire in freezing temperatures.
Officials tell KDKA’s Kym Gable that three family members were inside at the time of the fire and one person is unaccounted for.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.