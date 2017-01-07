WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
$100K Raised For Chicago Beating Victim

January 7, 2017 7:08 PM
Filed Under: Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) – An online effort to raise money for a mentally disabled man whose beating was broadcast live on Facebook in Chicago has brought in more than $100,000.

The GoFundMe campaign called “Let’s show the Chicago victim love” had a goal of $10,000. As of Saturday the account has reached over $100,000.

Four black suspects are facing charges of battery, kidnapping and hate crimes in connection with the attack on the 18-year-old victim. The suspects – two men and two women – are black and the victim is white.

Authorities say the victim was tied up for several hours. Video footage shows the assailants taunting him with profanities against white people and President-elect Donald Trump.

A GoFundMe spokesman confirmed the victim’s family is working with the company on the campaign.

The family, through a spokesman, has declined to comment on the attack.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

