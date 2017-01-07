WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
HERE WE GO!: Steelers vs. Dolphins Preview | Matchup | Injury Report | Coach Cowher Breaks Down Game | Surging Steelers | Know Your Opponent: Miami Dolphins | Big Ben On Game | Simms: Bell's First Playoff Game | Boomer: Dolphins Heading Into Hornets Nest | Playoff Pep Rally | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Passenger Killed In Suspected DUI Crash

January 7, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Armstrong County, DUI, Fatal Crash, Sugarcreek Township

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Township late Saturday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on SR-268.

According to state police, a 55-year-old man was driving north when he left the road onto the east berm, which was covered in snow. He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed sideways into a tree.

State police say the 53-year-old man in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead after sustaining injuries in the crash. The driver sustained a moderate injury.

According to state police, the driver was speeding at the time of the crash, and they believe he was driving under the influence.

No charges have been filed at this time. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia