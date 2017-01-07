Passenger Killed In Suspected DUI Crash

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A passenger was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Sugarcreek Township late Saturday morning.
It happened just after 11 a.m. on SR-268.
According to state police, a 55-year-old man was driving north when he left the road onto the east berm, which was covered in snow. He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed sideways into a tree.
State police say the 53-year-old man in the front passenger seat was pronounced dead after sustaining injuries in the crash. The driver sustained a moderate injury.
According to state police, the driver was speeding at the time of the crash, and they believe he was driving under the influence.
No charges have been filed at this time. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
