23-Year-Old Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

SHARON (KDKA) — A 23-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sharon late Friday night.
It happened at a home in the 300-block of Tamplin Street around 11:50 p.m.
State police say Sharon Police responded to a domestic assault at the home.
Details are not provided, but state police say during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sean Hake.
The investigation is ongoing.
