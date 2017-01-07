WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
23-Year-Old Killed In Officer Involved Shooting

January 7, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: Officer-Involved Shooting, Sean Hake, Sharon

SHARON (KDKA) — A 23-year-old was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Sharon late Friday night.

It happened at a home in the 300-block of Tamplin Street around 11:50 p.m.

State police say Sharon Police responded to a domestic assault at the home.

Details are not provided, but state police say during the investigation, an officer-involved shooting resulted in the death of 23-year-old Sean Hake.

The investigation is ongoing.

