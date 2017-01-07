Teen Charged After 3 Escape From Mercer County Facility

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 18-year-old is charged after a Mercer County escape.
Pennsylvania State Police say three males escaped from George Junior Republic in Pine Township Friday night around 4:30 p.m.
All individuals were apprehended after several hours of search by staff members, PSP Mercer, Grove City Police and Mercer Borough Police.
Austin Norris-Dimoff, 18, is charged with escape and flight to avoid apprehension.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
He has been lodged in the Mercer County Jail to await arraignment.