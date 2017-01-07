WINTER WEATHER: Alerts | Delays & Closings | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Weather Blog | Send Photos
Teen Charged After 3 Escape From Mercer County Facility

January 7, 2017 3:49 PM
Filed Under: George Junior Republic, Mercer County, Pine Township

PINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An 18-year-old is charged after a Mercer County escape.

Pennsylvania State Police say three males escaped from George Junior Republic in Pine Township Friday night around 4:30 p.m.

All individuals were apprehended after several hours of search by staff members, PSP Mercer, Grove City Police and Mercer Borough Police.

Austin Norris-Dimoff, 18, is charged with escape and flight to avoid apprehension.

He has been lodged in the Mercer County Jail to await arraignment.

